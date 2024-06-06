South Africa: DA Calls for Reform After PP Report On GBV Protection Failures

5 June 2024
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Glynnis Breytenbach MP -

The Public Protector released a report which substantiated the allegation that the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DoJ&CD) did not put adequate measures in place that effectively protect victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The Public Protector's inspection of the courts found that many were not kept in an operational manner that supports efficient service delivery as envisaged by the law. From buildings not being maintained to malfunctioning equipment, lack of functional Integrated Case Management Systems (ICMS) and network problems. It was found that victims of GBV approaching the courts are forced to wait for long periods for assistance, and there was an inconsistent time frame on the consideration of interim protection orders due to the lack of capacity. Our own observations during unannounced oversight visits support these concerns.

The pandemic of GBV has reached a crisis level. We therefore call on the DoJ&CD to implement the Public Protector's remedial actions to ensure that the Criminal Justice System can adequately protect GBV victims. We also note the remedial actions for SAPS and Department of Social Development, which focus on an integrated effort across these departments to ensure effective handling of GBV cases.

The fight against GBV is a key priority of the DA. Our plan includes the training of staff to deal with GBV cases and ensuring that GBV survivors can access effective justice. The DA will prioritize GBV and the Public Protector's recommendations in the 7th Parliament.

Read the original article on DA.

