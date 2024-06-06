Uganda: Environmental and Health Crisis Looms Over Communities Near Kiteezi Landfill

The Kiteezi landfill, once seen as a necessary solution to Kampala's growing waste management problems, has become a source of significant distress for the communities living nearby. The landfill, located in the Wakiso District, is now a ticking environmental and health time bomb, posing severe risks to thousands of residents in its vicinity.

Originally designed to manage a considerably smaller volume of waste, the Kiteezi landfill is now bursting at its seams. Kampala's rapid urbanization and population growth have led to a waste generation rate far exceeding the landfill's capacity. This uncontrolled influx of garbage, estimated to be over 2,000 tons per day, has resulted in towering heaps of refuse that are not only an eyesore but also a serious hazard.

The stench of decaying waste permeates the air, exacerbating respiratory problems and reducing the overall quality of life.

Water contamination is another grave concern. Runoff from the landfill, particularly during heavy rains, has been found to seep into nearby water sources.

There needs to be a comprehensive strategy involving all stakeholders - KCCA and the community to manage waste sustainably.

KCCA acknowledges the challenges posed by the Kiteezi landfill plans are underway to decommission kiteezi and relocate to a 136-acre piece of land in Ddundu Mukono for a new waste management facility.

This however has been slow and residents remain skeptical about the timelines and feasibility of these promises.