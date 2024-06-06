South Africa: ANC in Talks With Political Parties - but Claims Zuma's MK Party Unresponsive

5 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Velani Ludidi

The ANC says it is meeting with every political party, regardless of political ideology, in an attempt to secure a coalition partner.

The ANC says it has been unsuccessful in attempting to engage with former president Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto Wesizwe party (MKP) for coalition talks. This claim, however, has been disputed by MK representatives.

Speaking at the ANC's headquarters in Johannesburg on Wednesday, party spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri addressed the media on the outcome of the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) meeting and the selection process for provincial premier candidates on Tuesday.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the ANC had initiated discussions with delegations from the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Democratic Alliance (DA), National Freedom Party (NFP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

The ANC has also engaged with its alliance partners, the South African Communist Party, the Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African National Civics Organisation.

"The national officials reported to the NWC that the ANC has repeatedly reached out to the MKP for an engagement meeting, with no positive response," Bhengu-Motsiri told the media.

"Our door remains open as we continue to reach out to every party that is keen to contribute positively to moving our country forward."

Bhengu-Motsiri did not provide details on the specific individuals or the methods used to contact the MKP.

