Tanzania: Samia for Stronger Tanzania-India Relations As Modi Re-Elected

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being re-elected for the third term.

The East African State leader went on to promise the Premier that to continue working with him in strengthening India-Tanzania relations and advancing our strategic partnership.

After being declared the winner, President Samia posted on X (formerly Twitter) platform saying:

"On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency @narendramodi on being re-elected as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

"I am looking forward to continue working with you in strengthening India-Tanzania relations and advancing our strategic partnership."

Narendra Modi secured a third term as India's prime minister following elections which involved nearly one billion voters.

RFI quoted the Election Commission report which indicated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Narendra Modi, secured 272 seats with only a handful of constituencies left to declare, enough for a majority in the 543-seat parliament, results on the commission website showed.