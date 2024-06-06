Tanzania: Samia for Stronger Tanzania-India Relations As Modi Re-Elected

5 June 2024
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being re-elected for the third term.

The East African State leader went on to promise the Premier that to continue working with him in strengthening India-Tanzania relations and advancing our strategic partnership.

After being declared the winner, President Samia posted on X (formerly Twitter) platform saying:

"On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency @narendramodi on being re-elected as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

ALSO READ: Indian PM Modi proposes full G20 membership for African Union

"I am looking forward to continue working with you in strengthening India-Tanzania relations and advancing our strategic partnership."

Narendra Modi secured a third term as India's prime minister following elections which involved nearly one billion voters.

RFI quoted the Election Commission report which indicated that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Narendra Modi, secured 272 seats with only a handful of constituencies left to declare, enough for a majority in the 543-seat parliament, results on the commission website showed.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.