Malawi: Pacific Group Borehole Rehabilitation Project Condemns the Vandalizing of Boreholes

5 June 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

A corporate organisation, Pacific Group under its free Borehole Rehabilitation Project, has condemned the growing tendency of vandalizing boreholes to steal spare parts in some parts of the country.

Vice Team Leader for the organization, Abdul Majeed , made the condemnation in Balon on Tuesday Village at Thondwe in Zomba.

He observed that the tendency leaves hundreds of people without access to clean water.

"Communities should be on the forefront safeguarding boreholes from thieves who steal spare parts," said Majeed.

According to Majeeed, the Pacific Group is committed to ensure that people, especially in rural areas of the country, have access to safe and clean water.

He added that in Zomba - Thondwe Constituency alone, the organisation targets to repair about 80 broken boreholes and so far it has rehabilitated over 70.

Villages that have been reached in the constituency are Mbiza, Chikhwaza, Ntchamilo, Mponda 2 and Nembere among others.

The organisation says this has been done as part of its corporate social responsibility, which is focusing on free borehole maintenance in various constituencies across the country.

According to Majeed, the borehole rehabilitation project will bail out girls and women who struggle to access clean water in the targeted areas.

So far 8,000 plus boreholes have been fixed by pacific limited and this initiative has been hailed by minister of finance in his 2024 budget speech

