South Africa: Border Management Authority Warns It Will Not Tolerate Illegal Immigrants

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr Michael Masiapato, has issued a stern warning to travellers, who are in contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa.

Last night, during a routine intelligence-driven operation, 25 travellers were intercepted and deported by the BMA Immigration officials at OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA), who were trying to enter South Africa illegally.

Of those,13 Bangladeshis and three Pakistanis were found to be in possession of fake visitors' visas. One Bangladeshi, a Nigerian, three Pakistanis and four Ghanaians failed to meet the relevant entry requirements on arrival.

These travellers were intercepted on flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Ghana and Nigeria, and they were deported back in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) regulations.

The ICAO provides global standards for air transport operations and highlights that a person who has entered a state illegally or denied entry shall be returned to their country of origin by the respective airlines that brought them to South Africa and shall bear the costs of that particular travel.

ORTIA has been a target, with various travellers attempting to enter the country illegally.

This past Sunday, five Bangladeshis and five Ethiopians were intercepted in collaboration with the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

Masiapato commended the operations by BMA officials at ORTIA, saying that as the biggest and busiest airport in Africa, detection systems need to continue to be advanced.

"The outstanding efforts of our dedicated BMA immigration officers in successfully intercepting these travellers is commendable. With the BMA just one year in operation, this work exemplifies our unwavering commitment to safeguarding our borders and maintaining the integrity of our immigration laws.

"The diligence and professionalism displayed by our team have prevented potential security threats and upheld the rule of law.

"We will continue to enhance our capabilities and escalate cooperation with ACSA security as well as collaborate with international partners to address and combat such illicit activities effectively," Masiapato said.

ACSA Regional General Manager Jabulani Khambule has thanked and congratulated the BMA on these latest interceptions of illegal travellers, praising officials for their hard work and dedication to protecting South Africa's ports of entry.

"These latest successful interceptions of illegal travellers by the BMA demonstrates the importance of our multi-agency safety and security approach throughout our environment to enhance airport and aviation security in general.

"The aviation security model that is vertically and horizontally integrated with various law enforcement authorities is important to root out criminality across our airports," said Khambule.

As the third law enforcement authority responsible for five key functional areas of immigration, port health, environmental and agricultural biosecurity, including access control and the general law enforcement at the ports of entry and border law enforcement areas, the BMA has adopted a zero-tolerance approach to criminal or unlawful behaviour at all ports of entry.

The BMA will continue to intensify its operations with the deployment of an additional 400 Junior Border Guards, who have resumed duty on the 1st of June 2024 at various ports.

Travellers are warned to avoid attempting to enter South Africa illegally, as they will be caught by BMA officials.