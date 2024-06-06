South Africa: Buffalo City Metro Preparing for More Disruptive Rain

The Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality says the possibility of undertaking mop up operations have been placed on hold as the city prepares for more disruptive rain.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain and the possibility of flooding in various areas, including in the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality.

Rains leading to flooding of settlements/property, roads, danger to life, with some communities temporarily cut off, are expected today.

Two people have died and over 2 234 people were impacted by flooding earlier this week and the city is still intervening. This number of displaced people is expected to rise.

"Displaced residents have been accommodated in community halls in Mdantsane, Braelyn and Mzamomhle, while others are being moved to chalets, old age homes and temporary housing structures," the metro said in a statement.

Eleven wards across the metro have been affected, including areas like Ducats, Pefferville, Duncan Village, Cambridge Location, Mzamomhle, Reeston, Stoney Drift, Mdantsane and Gompo.

Rescue operations are continuous and emergency teams remain on high alert.

The municipality pleaded with residents not to attempt driving or crossing any flooded areas.

"Residents are advised to evacuate from flood plains and low laying areas, and following the weather warnings and safety tips issued by the metro on various media platforms," it said.

The metro further appealed to business and residents to assist with donations. It is working with the Department of Social Development, together with NGOs Gift of the Givers and Living Hope, to assist with clothes, groceries, blankets and food parcels.

Donations of the following items are welcome, including clothing, blankets, mattresses, groceries, non-perishable foods like canned food, baby food and toys for kids.

"We are also calling on organisations that have the ability to provide hot meals to the displaced people that are currently staying in halls to also assist," the metro said.

All non-perishable items can be dropped off at the East London City Hall between office hours 08h00 - 16h30.

The BCMM Disaster Centre can be contacted on 0437059000.

The metro has held engagements with the Department of Human Settlements to avail temporary relocation structures. Officials from the department are already in the area to verify numbers and make submissions.

The metro is dealing with 454 electrical fault cases in various areas in East London, Mdantsane and eQonce area.

"All teams have been assigned to the different regions and we have managed to get extra hands to deal with the calls. The metro is pleading with all households that are affected to be patient as technicians are working tirelessly to resolve all faults."

All metro beaches remain closed since yesterday.

"Sea conditions are still very dangerous, with debris and floating objects in the water posing danger. Several roads in East London remain closed and are being monitored due to flooding."

The metro is still urging residents to be on high alert.