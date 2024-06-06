South Africa: More Police Officers Deployed in KZN

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has deployed additional Public Order Policing (POP) members to KwaZulu-Natal in support of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) safety and security plan for the 2024 National and Provincial Elections (NPE).

This is the third deployment of additional police officers to KZN covering the pre-, during and post-elections phase to maintain stability throughout the province.

KZN has been relatively stable thus far owing to the well-planned, coordinated and executed Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) operational plan.

The first group of more than 200 members were deployed early in May, while the second contingency of over 300 were deployed during the elections period.

The latest deployment of more than 300 POP members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post elections phase.

The NATJOINTS NPE operational plan has entered its third phase. In this phase, law enforcement agencies monitor activities related to the outcome of the elections results.

This means deployments remain in place at various places of interest and law enforcement agencies are ready for any emerging incidents.

Speaking during a send-off parade of the more than 300 members, Masemola said the continuous deployments in some areas form part of the South African Police Service (SAPS) operational strategy to maintain stability throughout the country.

"We have delivered the 2024 NPE elections in a stable environment. Voters were able to exercise their democratic right without fear or favour, we will continue to respond accordingly to prevent and combat criminality," Masemola said.

"We thank voters and communities for thus far conducting themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. We hope this will prevail. Those who step out of line will be dealt with," he said.

The co-chair of the NATJOINTS, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, thanked SAPS members for the pivotal role they played in ensuring elections take place in a safe, secure and peaceful environment.

These members will also be deployed to the Tongaat area to assist with ensuring the safety and security of those who are affected by the recent floods.