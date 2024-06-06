South Africa: Tyla Makes it to Dazed Cover Girl Status

It's not even halfway through the year and Tyla is already stepping on business. From Grammy winner to GAP model; now she can add a cover girl to her already long resume.

Bi-monthly British pop culture magazine Dazed just announced its latest issue, and the Water singer was chosen as the cover.

With her signature smirk, the 22-year-old is seen posing with a baseball bat in the main image, while the rest of the spread shows the afropop star showing off her boss moves.

Fans noticed Tyla had shaken things up a bit by wearing a black wig, a welcome departure from her long tussled hair. Nonetheless, the singer oozed sex appeal and attitude.

Announcing the accolade on social media, Tyla referred to her mom being the inspiration for her drastic pixie cut by sharing a picture of Sharleen Seathal.

The fact that the photo shoot was an ode to nineties fashion wasn't lost on X users (formerly Twitter) either. "Looking like a nineties celeb. You so gorgeous girl," commented @gistwhere.

Another fan shared a clip from her latest music video Jump and quoted her famous line from the song: "They never seen a pretty girl from Joburg."

Speaking about the success of her smash hit Water and its innuendo, Tyla told Dazed, "When I make music and speak on mature things, this is how it comes out, this is how I express it."

The Joburg-born beauty is living her wildest dreams. Tyla was nominated for four 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Her debut album Tyla also surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.