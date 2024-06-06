South Africa: Ster-Kinekor Announces Closure of Only 2 Cinemas Following Restructuring Process

Cinema group Ster-Kinekor will only be closing two of its locations following an extensive restructuring.

In a previous announcement, the struggling company said it was forced to close nine cinemas nationwide due to operational cuts and dwindling profits.

This was put down largely to load-shedding and the Hollywood writers' strike last year, causing most movies and series to be delayed.

The entertainment conglomerate further anticipated letting go of more than 200 workers, which immediately spurred management to return to the drawing board.

Part of the restructuring now includes the culling of fewer staff and plans to broaden its product offerings to attract more audience, eNCA reported.

Ster-Kinekor also entered into negotiations with landlords and distributors to implement cost-cutting measures.

There's even talk of bringing PS5 gaming to the big screen. According to Business Day, gaming and coding could be in the pipeline as non-traditional ways of bringing in the younger crowds.

"An example, where kids can learn to code Monday through Thursday, they can play the Rolls-Royce version of PS5 [on the big screen] and watch other kids compete against one another in that environment," CEO Mark Sardi told the publication.

Last month, the company's chief marketing officer Lynne Wylie announced the launch of Throwback Cinema titles at selected cinemas. Tickets are R50.

"People who love movies love reliving all the great movie moments on the big screen," Lynne told Biz Community.

Throwback Cinema titles are currently airing at selected Ster-Kinekor theatres, namely Fourways and Sandton in Johannesburg, Irene and The Grove in Tshwane, Mall of the North in Polokwane, Gateway in Umhlanga, Somerset Mall in Somerset West, and Tygervalley and V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.