Uganda: Four Women Adjust Their Skirts to Wrestle Nanyondo in Bukamansimbi

In a political arena, opportunists take drums in the rain and dance vigorously to its beats. And the moment it the thick clouds hanging loosely over the Bukomansimbi Woman MP seat let loose, the inevitable was bound to happen.

At least four women have already adjusted the hems of their skirts and clenched their fists ready for a fight incumbent Veronica Nanyondo Namaganda probably did not see coming.

Popularly known as "Bbeeyi Yabirime", the National Unity Platform legislator has precipitated a shower on herself with the withdrawal of her signature from a censure motion.

With NUP party widely supportive of the ongoing attempt to remove Mathias Mpuuga and three other backbencher commissioners from office, Nanyondo appended her signature only to dramatically claim she had been duped into doing so.

Larking in the shadows like Tigresses, Dr Madrine Nabadda, a granddaughter of Uganda's First Prime Minister, Chief Justice, and leader of the Democratic Party, Benedicto Kiwanuka, scented blood.

Dr Nabadda is currently serving as the National Vice President of the Uganda Veterinary Association (UVA), Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Animal Industry for Buddu County, and an Executive Member of the Association of Catholic Professionals of Masaka Diocese (ASSOCAP).

She intends to focus on improving the quality of cash and seasonal crops, especially coffee, in Bukomansimbi District.

"Whereas almost all districts in central Uganda grow coffee, Bukomansimbi is most known for being highly involved in coffee production," she said.

"We want to add our contribution to societal development by ensuring the cash and food crops grown on our small pieces of land are of good quality that meets the local and international market demands, just like our grandfather Ben Kiwanuka used to do in the early 1950s."

Reflecting on her grandfather's legacy, Dr Nabadda said political historians can recall that the legacy of Ben Kiwanuka.

"It was his action to increase the price and quality of coffee astronomically during his short-lived stint first as chief minister and then as the first Prime Minister of Uganda. I want to continue his legacy in Bukomansimbi as a model district," she said.

She highlighted the critical role of coffee in Uganda's economy, noting that there are about 1.7 million coffee-growing households in Uganda.

"Given that the average Ugandan household is 10 people, this translates into about half of the country's population relying directly for their livelihood on the coffee crop," she said.

The recent parliamentary scorecard captured from the Hansard indicates that Ms Nanyondo was among the worst performers during the third session of the 11th Parliament, having spoken only four times on the floor of the house.

Shakira Nakato, the Butenga Subcounty youth councillor; Prossy Nabatanzi; Pamela Namuyanja; and Zuraika Nalukenge are also throwing their waist into the political arena that has been shaken by incumbent Nanyondo's U-turn drama.

The legislator's claim that she thought she was signing for a meeting was deemed laughable with the Leader of the Opposition, Joel Ssenyonyi, indicating that the only meeting on the date she signed was for Shadow Cabinet.

Ms Nanyondo is not a member of the Shadow Cabinet and therefore would not have attended the meeting.

Ms Hellen Nakimuli, spokesperson of the Opposition in Parliament, also refuted her claim.

"She came with intentions to sign but wanted to do so from outside the room. The seconder didn't allow this and said he cannot let the list out of his sight. That's when the Honourable member appended her signature," she said.

"Now I'm wondering how she claims she was forced yet she came on her own. And how could any sane person sign on a document they haven't read or even sign on an attendance list for a meeting they cannot attend? It's such a shame indeed."

MP Nanyondo has been in Parliament since 2016, succeeding the late Suzan Namaganda, whose performance had brought national recognition to Bukomasimbi.

As the election season heats up, the people of Bukomasimbi will have a critical decision to make regarding their representation in Parliament.