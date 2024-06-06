South African Psychologist Wins Prestigious Templeton Prize - South African News Briefs - June 06, 2024

South African Psychologist Wins Prestigious Templeton Prize

Renowned South African researcher, author, and psychologist Dr Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela has won the world's prestigious Templeton Prize, valued at approximately R26.6 million, reports News24. Gobodo-Madikizela is the third South African to win this award since its inception in 1972 by Sir John Templeton and follows in the footsteps of previous winners Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu (2013) and theoretical physicist George F.R. Ellis (2004). The award is given to an individual who has "made an exceptional contribution to affirming life's spiritual dimension, whether through insight, discovery, or practical works".

City Power Crew Attacked in Alexandra During Outage Repair

City Power contractors were attacked , and one was left badly injured after a group of residents in Alexandra assaulted them while they were repairing a faulty cable that had caused a power outage, reports IOL. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said that "the group pelted stones, injuring one of the contractors and landing him in hospital. Other technicians managed to escape unharmed, but their toolboxes were stolen in the process. Cables and joints that were going to be used for the repairs were also taken." City Power was forced to immediately pull out all of its resources from the township over safety concerns.

Two New Mpox Cases Reported in Durban

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) confirmed two more positive cases of Mpox at Addington and St Augustine hospitals in Durban, reports News24. Both cases are believed to have emanated from contact with the last reported Mpox-positive case. Mpox is an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus and has the potential to cause a painful or itchy rash. The first case in the province was recorded in May when another Durban man tested positive for Mpox. He was the country's second laboratory-confirmed case in less than a month.

Eastern Cape Premier Survives Fraud Case, For Now

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has obtained an order striking out the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) defence in the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho, but the fight to clear his name on academic fraud allegations is far from over, reports News24. This comes after the SIU's legal team delayed producing records contained in the unit's investigation into Mabuyane's involvement in allegations of academic fraud at the institution. In August 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa authorized the SIU to investigate allegations of maladministration in the awarding of degrees at the institution. News24 reported in May 2023 that Mabuyane was accused of trying to fake his way into a PhD in public administration with the help of a tainted former University of Fort Hare professor, Edwin Ijeoma, and his secret team of ghostwriters.

