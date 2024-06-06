South Africa: Jozi My Jozi Spearheads Critical Change and Rise of Johannesburg Urban Rehabilitation

analysis

The movement has embarked on cleaning up Joburg's sight-for-sore-eyes gateways.

Johannesburg is known for its complex urban challenges related to crime, urban decay, decayed infrastructure, inadequate waste management, informal recycling activities, hijacked buildings... The list goes on.

Though attempts have been made over the past 30 years to address these challenges, they have lacked the comprehensive approach of collaboration bringing together the City of Joburg and its agencies, community groups, businesses, corporates and residents to create a safer, cleaner and more liveable Johannesburg for all its inhabitants.

The Jozi My Jozi gateways project aims to transform city gateways into clean, safe and creative spaces.

"The main gateways into Jozi set the tone for your overall experience of the inner city, whether you are a resident, student, worker, business owner or visitor. They are the crucial points from where people form their impressions of the city," says Bea Swanepoel, acting chief executive of Jozi My Jozi.

"The gateways project has been initiated to create a sense of arrival through the 10 main gateways into the city to ensure that people passing through feel inspired and uplifted, but most importantly, safe.

"The downtown Jozi gateways project is one of a number of interventions being undertaken through our partnership with the City of...