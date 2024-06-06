Kenya: A Kenyan Traveler's Dream - Exploring the MSC Splendida Cruise Ship in South Africa

South Africa has often been hailed as the star of Africa, offering an unparalleled array of attractions that captivate the heart and soul of any traveler.

I recently embarked on an unforgettable journey through this vibrant country, courtesy of the South African Tourism Board. The experience included sampling its top attractions, indulging in unique experiences, and spending three luxurious nights on a cruise ship--an adventure that became the highlight of my trip and one I would definitely recommend.

I'll admit, the idea of a cruise had never quite appealed to me. I had always been skeptical about being confined to a ship for an extended period, and the thought of getting seasick terrified me. Yet, there was an undeniable allure to the concept that piqued my curiosity.

When the opportunity arose to spend three nights aboard a cruise ship, I couldn't resist. It seemed like the perfect chance to set aside my preconceived notions and discover what makes these floating cities so captivating. After all, there's a first time for everything.

Day One: Embarking on the MSC Splendida

My cruise journey began with an early morning shuttle ride to the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal for check-in. As I stepped onto the gleaming decks of the MSC Splendida, I was greeted by a world of opulence and grandeur that surpassed my expectations.

The ship was enormous, with towering decks stretching towards the sky like skyscrapers on water. I marveled at the intricate details that adorned every corner--from elegant furnishings to dazzling chandeliers casting a soft glow over the atrium.

At full capacity, the MSC Splendida could hold 4,000 passengers and 1,300 crew members, and I was about to become one of them.

Security checks were thorough but efficient: drop bags and collect room numbers at checkpoint one, security search at checkpoint two, rechecking of tickets at checkpoint three, photos at checkpoint four, and finally, a warm welcome onto the cruise.

Once on board, there was a mandatory safety drill for all passengers on the seventeen-deck cruise ship. A clear video explained the emergency process, followed by a practice session. No running was allowed, and we had to take the stairs to our designated checkpoints. Once we swiped our cards to prove completion, we were free to continue exploring.

Settling into my cabin, I was amazed by the level of comfort and luxury surrounding me. Despite my initial concerns, there was no hint of claustrophobia as I gazed out at the endless expanse of the ocean through the panoramic window. The room was a cozy blend of vibrant modern colors with a touch of Italian décor, perfectly suited for a comfortable stay.

Each area of the cruise was adorned with luxurious textures, massive furniture, and a blend of modern and classic designs.

There were seven restaurants, duty-free shops, and a theater, to name a few attractions. Every time I thought I had entered one area; I would emerge into an entirely different one--it was a beautiful playground.

As I began to explore, I met the kindest people, each with their own fascinating story. Some had been taking cruises for decades, some were widows and widowers, and others were on a girl's trip. Everyone was as much a character as the cruise itself.

The highlight of my first day was meeting the Kenyans working on the cruise. On Deck 14, I heard a distant "uko sawa" and saw a smiling Kenyan bartender, followed by more.

Later, I headed to Deck 14 to catch DJ Zee, the resident DJ. DJ Zee played a mix of local and international music, and South Africans dominated the dancefloor with their effortless moves. I found an arcade room near the dance floor where I played a few games and chatted until bedtime. The experience was surreal, offering a serene escape from the city's hustle and bustle. My sleep was almost comatose; I couldn't tell I was on a floating vessel.

Day Two: Swimming, Exploring, and Shopping

After a leisurely morning, I sought out a pool. I love swimming and water activities, so I hoped to find a spot by one of the three swimming pools. The first was fully occupied with early birds doing morning aerobics. Jacuzzis were filled with those grateful for alone time from their children. As I ventured to the next pool, the wind became unbearable, so I continued exploring.

I found places that would make the best golf clubs seem average. There was a spa with a calming aroma, a colorful casino, and a cigar lounge full of stories. More restaurants awaited, with smiling staff ensuring I knew what was next in each area. "Have you tried the golf or a bit of tennis?" I wondered how I would fit all these activities into one day.

Cruise ships, contrary to what I had been told in Florida, were not just for older folks. I had exciting conversations with women in their 60s, watched young couples in their late 20s, and checked out the children's arcade area. I met a lovely group of people, a mix of British, South African, Indian, and others. They had been friends for over a decade, taking annual trips. They shared stories and tips on places to visit on MSC Splendida. I also met another Kenyan lady dressed as Ariel, who had been working on the cruise for a year and loved every day.

Of course, I had to take as many photos as possible--if you didn't post it, did it really happen? Trying to find my room was stressful. I'd press 10 on the elevator, only to find myself back at the start. It was certainly a maze.

The swaying of the boat made it a rough ride I must say. Finding my balance as the waters grew more anxious to reach Cape Town, I settled down and caught up with friends. Offline for a while, enjoying each other's company, it was time to head to Club33. This watering hole was a favorite for those who loved partying. People would disappear to the balcony to catch their breath and resurface when their favorite song played. The only way to get any beverage was through vouchers, so those with plenty shared theirs, sparking exciting conversations. Though not one to dance in Nairobi, I felt a sense of freedom that overtook me and those around me.

Heading back to the room was another mission in the maze, but a hot shower and pajamas felt like a treat. As I sat on my balcony, alone in silence, I was overcome with gratitude. "Everyone has to experience this at least once in their life!"

Day Three: Bidding Farewell to the Floating Paradise

An extra early breakfast ensured I wouldn't miss anything. The overexcited dance instructor was already teaching steps, and those finishing their last vouchers were enjoying cocktails. The MSC Splendida's unique charm and attractions made time feel fleeting, and reality was creeping back in.

The last day was filled with capturing moments, snapping away. Outfit changes in hallways, cameras capturing the magic, and running across every floor to take as many pictures as possible from various vantage points. What a ride, what a journey, what an adventure. These three days were some of the best I've ever had in a very long time. MSC Splendida, you served me well, you gorgeous girl.

Getting off the cruise felt like an amicable breakup, leaving only beautiful memories to cherish forever. For Kenyans looking to explore beyond their borders, South Africa stands out as a destination for unforgettable experiences. As I prepared to return to Kenya, I understood why it's called the rainbow nation--a true testament to the magic of South Africa.

Here are some interesting things about the MSC Splendida

Built at an investment of $550m, it was the second largest cruise ship ever ordered by a European cruise owner.

It is capable of accommodating upto 4000 passengers and 1,332 crew and has 1637 cabins incl. 43 for guests with disabilities or reduced mobility.

MSC Splendida has 18 decks (13 used for passengers). The ship has 25 lifts: 15 for public use and one lift reserved for the MSC Yacht Club.

MSC Splendida has a theatre capable of providing entertainment for 1,650 people. Its well-being centre, AUREA SPA, is housed in an area of 1,615m².

The ship has four restaurants, two buffet areas, 12 hydro massage pools and four pools.

There is a 400m² Children's and Teenager's Area. The Yacht Club comprises 99 spacious suites with a 24 hour butler service. Yacht Club suites include 64 Standard Deluxe YC1 Suites, 22 Family Deluxe YC2 Suites, three Executive YC2 suites and ten Royal YC3 Suites. Common features include mini-bars, free laundry and a dry cleaning facility, interactive television, WiFi and free WiFi-enabled notebook computers.

The Yacht Club's large and open recreation area is furnished with a concierge desk, a sitting area and a small library. The bedroom comes with a king-size bed that can be converted into two single beds.

MSC Splendida provides six dining options, including Italian and Chinese cuisines, prepared by top-class chefs and served in European style. The ship's L'Olivo, an a la carte speciality restaurant, provides food from all countries located in the Mediterranean region. The buffet options are Tex Mex, Bora Bora and Pago Pago.

The Purple Jazz Bar, decorated with beautiful lighting and purple shades, serves beer, wine, spirits and snacks. The ship's indoor bars include the Sports bar, a wine bar, piano bar, cigar bar and an aperitif bar.

