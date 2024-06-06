Mauritius: Government Continuously Strives to Enhance the Well-Being of Citizens, States Prime Minister

Government has, and is still, continuously striving to enhance of the quality of life and well-being of each citizen, and this new market fair, among other such projects, fits into this philosophy.

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, made this statement, this afternoon in Bel Air Rivière Sèche, during the official inauguration ceremony of the Bel Air Rivière Sèche Market Fair.

The Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; Ministers and Members of Parliament; as well as other eminent personalities were also present on this occasion.

In his address, Prime Minister Jugnauth highlighted that the market fair, to the tune of some Rs 153 million, will provide additional facilities to vendors and buyers of the locality. He nonetheless conceded that completion of this project was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister informed that the new market fair will comprise, amongst others, some 434 stalls, a food court, around 40 shops, and a large parking space. The whole project has been developed on some 5 arpents and 35 perches of land.

Speaking about some other projects in the pipeline in the region, Prime Minister Jugnauth observed that a mini traffic centre is under construction to offer more facilities to commuters of Bel Air Rivière Sèche. He also remarked that a mediclinic was recently inaugurated in April 2024, opposite to the new market fair.

On another note, he recalled Government's aim of encouraging the population to practice a regular physical activity in a bid to prevent citizens to suffer from non-communicable diseases such as obesity and hypertension. Massive investment is also being done in the health sector, as evidenced by the construction of several state-of-the-art hospitals in various regions around the island, he added.

Moreover, the Prime Minister stated that, as far as social housing units are concerned, Government has already constructed around 4,600 social housing units and some 8,000 additional ones are currently under construction. He also seized this opportunity to dwell on several subjects, including: the upgrading of the road network all over the island; the construction of a modern air strip in Rodrigues; the upgraded air strip and jetty in Agalega; the education sector; the basic retirement pension; and support measures extended to those in need through the Mauritius Revenue Authority.

For his part, VPM Husnoo underlined that this inauguration bears testimony to Government's commitment to provide more facilities to the population and enhance the quality of life of citizens. He added that a mini traffic centre and a fire station will soon be constructed in the region, in addition to three mini soccer pitches in the neighbouring villages.