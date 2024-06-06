Zimbabwe: Fire Guts Girls' Dormitory At Nyashanu High

5 June 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzai Mushonga

Herald Correspondent

Fire broke out at Nyashanu High School in Murambinda on Monday morning, damaging a girls' dormitory and leaving 70 students displaced.

The fire occurred around 8am while all staff and students were attending the school's weekly Monday morning assembly.

In a letter to parents, Nyashanu High School head, Mr Dunatuna Jackson, said the school is "still assessing the loss" from the fire and were working to provide alternative accommodation for the affected students.

"Fortunately, no students were inside the dormitory at the time of the blaze, and all learners are reported to be safe and healthy," he said.

School authorities have informed the relevant Government agencies and are making all efforts to contain the situation and calm down the learners.

The head assured parents that despite the setback, learning at the school will continue, and they will contact individual families if any urgent provisions were required for the affected students.

Parents have been advised to stay in close contact with the school administration in the coming days.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Nyashanu High School was founded in 1982.

It is run by the Reformed Church in Zimbabwe and has an enrolment of over 800 students from surrounding communities and elsewhere.

