Zimbabwe: Rhinos Queens, Ngezi Face Off

Sports Reporter

Battle lines have been drawn in the National Women's Premier League as pacesetters Black Rhinos face second-placed Ngezi Platinum Queens at Kaguvi Barracks this afternoon.

The two sides are separated by goal difference going into today's rescheduled Week four fixture.

Their similarities have helped set the stage for a potentially explosive battle.

Yohane Chikaola the Ngezi Platinum Queens coach is hopeful three of his players Patience Nkomo, Elma Zvimbiti and Chipo Nhau pass a late fitness test to face the army side.

"It is a big game and playing Rhinos Queens is always interesting and we are prepared for the game," Chikaola said.

"We have been playing well and we are only separated by goal difference which, shows how strong both sides are.

"The girls are looking forward to the game and they know that a win will give our team the much-needed confidence in the championship marathon.

"We are hopeful that three of our players pass some late fitness tests as they have some knocks with Zvimbiti down with a bout of flu.

"We are prepared to face Black Rhinos despite some few frustrations".

The former Mighty Warriors assistant was not amused by the change of venue from the usual ground -- Ellis Robins -- where the women's matches have been taking place.

"We were to play all the matches at Ellis Robbins but for this game, we were notified that we will play at Kaguvi Barracks but that will not deter us.

"We can face any opponent at any venue," said Chikaola.

Black Rhinos Queens coach Kudakwashe Mutuwi believes the game will be tough but is confident his former champions will be up to the task.

"We have objectives as a club that we are expected to achieve and last season, we finished as runners-up but this season we want to return to our old days to finish as champions although it will not be easy we promise to work hard to achieve our goal," he said.

Both Rhinos and Ngezi have traditionally provided the bulk of the national teams' players, adding to the intrigue ahead of their clash this afternoon.