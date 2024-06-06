Ethiopia: Youth Share Views On Nat'l Dialogue's Socioeconomic Outcomes

ADDIS ABABA — The ongoing National Dialogueis the instrument to expedite the youth's socio-economic empowerment and bolster their peace-building and development contribution, representatives said.

Approached by the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), one of the youth representatives of the National Dialogue, Ibrahim Mohammed stated that the young generation's involvement in major national issues would allow the country to exploit their potential meaningfully.

"Priority needed to be given to include the youth in different sectors where they could play vital role for the betterment of their nation," Ibrahim noted stressing the need to give the youth a central place in the National Dialogue.

Semegne Tibebu, another youth representative, indicated that the National Dialogue would play an essential role in bringing peace, unity and cooperation among Ethiopians on various issues.

While highlighting the need for the youth to stand in the forefront of national issues, she expressed optimism that the National Dialogue would be a vital measure to ensure the youth's socioeconomic representation and participation in the country.

The representative further emphasized that a wider space should be made available for the youth to be engaged and benefit in various sectors. More activities that empower the young generation need also to be carried out by the government and other relevant stakeholders. "However, the government needs to take the lion's share in making the aforementioned issues make a reality."

For his take on the issue, another youth representative Wubshet Zegeye noted that the youth, consisting of the larger section of the Ethiopian population, are expected to play a significant role in making the National Dialogue a success.

Expressing his belief in the government's adherence to implementing the National Dialogue's decisions and its adherence to the outcomes, Wubshet stated that the dialogue would address many of the youth's long-held concerns.

The youth need to be alert and cautious not to be hijacked by the destructive attempts of ill-intended groups that aim to disrupt the peace of the country rather than contributing their share in creating a better Ethiopia, he remarked.