Ethiopia Maintains Unwavering Stance in Regional Peace, Security

Peace is the foundation of everything. In the absence of peace, it is hard to give birth, raise children, sow, and reap. If you want to teach, learn, write, or bind, it will not be possible without the existence of peace. Without peace, not only economic growth is hindered, but a country in a state of war is unable to maintain its growth.

In a village where there are mobsters, the residents would no longer live peacefully. This is why we say that peace is as essential for human beings as oxygen, water and food. As in many people around the world Ethiopians have also nurtured the value of heroism and patriotism as a means of safeguarding their national sovereignty, peace and security. This patriotism has helped Ethiopians unite against external threat, conquer foreign aggression and maintain peace and stability.

This long held political and cultural background has influenced Ethiopia's foreign policy which stipulates that as it defends its territorial integrity and sovereignty it also refrains from violating that of others, as well as never meddles in the internal political affairs of other countries unless it is officially invited and requested to cooperate. This is how Ethiopia deployed its army as peacekeepers during the Korean war of the 1950s, the civil war in Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Liberia, Sudan and Somalia.

In all these fronts and troubled places, Ethiopian soldiers have displayed a discipline that reflects not only the military capability of the army but also the foreign policy of the country. They have paid all the necessary sacrifice to restore peace and stability in conflict zones without causing any influence on the safety of the people as well as the country they were deployed in.

Using these disciplined military forces; Ethiopia has always worked to ensure peace in the East Africa region. This upholds the country's reputation for its active role in peacekeeping and conflict resolution.

Ethiopia has been actively participating in international peacekeeping missions since the early 1960s, deploying peacekeeping contingents to countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Burundi, Liberia, Darfur and Abyei in Sudan.

The East Africa region is known for its turbulent situation and Ethiopia's strategic position makes it central to any diplomatic activity in the region. Our diplomatic efforts are focused on creating sustainable peace with our neighbors, as outlined by international principles. Resolving conflicts peacefully is a primary principle, even in hostile environments.

Compared to its neighbors, Ethiopia is a large country with a significant population and economic strength. Diplomatic activities in Ethiopia have an impact on the Horn of Africa countries. Peace is essential for economic activities and the security of the people, requiring a strong military, including naval forces, to protect Ethiopia's unity and territorial integrity.

While the region's political situation is volatile, Ethiopia must maintain appropriate relations with neighboring countries. Diplomats need to be well-trained, morally upright, and patriotic. Diplomacy is not new to Ethiopia, and while the country has a skilled workforce, there is a need to focus on proficiency.

Some parties are now emotionally come to a immoral decision that underestimate Ethiopia's peace keeping role in the east Africa region as its presence only benefit the latter alone. If Ethiopia withdraws its forces from some East Africa countries as a whole, these countries have not have a readiness to safeguard themselves from any sort of attacks.

For this it is recalled the damage that had been occurred by Al Shabab. Alshabaab-an Islamic insurgent group in Somalia, is now reemerging and expanding itself as the peace and stability of east African countries goes downhill.

Harakat- Al-shabaab Al-Mujahidin, known worldwide as Alshabaab, is a notorious armed group based in Somalia but also demonstrated its capital to carry out deadly attacks in neighboring countries in the East Africa region.

Alshabaab's long standing links with Al Qaeda also mean that ongoing activities and presence could extend al qaeda's power projection in east Africa and beyond.

Someone can best understand the value of peace when he/she loses it. It is easy for Ethiopia to withdraw its forces, however, the countries in the east Africa region should make ready to vanguard and straggle with any armed forces that would pose the development effort of the east African countries.

Ethiopia has always opened its doors for any peace loving nation going more than half way and to ensure peace not only in the east Africa region but also in the continent as a whole. It is the responsibility of Africans to stand in unison and plays a greater role to build peace in Africa and the world.