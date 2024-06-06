Ethiopia: Getting Features of the Future

editorial

The urban corridor development project in Addis Ababa is a timely and all-rounded solution to the existing shortage of roads and pedestrian walkways, as well as public entertainment places in the metropolis. In addition to being a solution to a problem, it is also an endeavor that can catapult the city to the next level of development that the metropolis should attain as a capital city of the country, diplomatic hub of the continent, as well as center of business, economic activities, transport, education, and entertainment among others.

Addis Ababa is a diverse and multipurpose city. For more than a century it has served as the political capital of the country. In this role, it has hosted governmental offices of the central or federal government, diplomatic centers, international organizations... etc.

Furthermore, it is also a seat of many international organizations like the African Union (AU), United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), and other international and continental organizations that have working relations with Ethiopia and the continent.

Addis Ababa also carries many industries of various sectors like manufacturing, trading, investment hospitality and transport, among others. For instance, it has one of the largest open-air markets of the continent, Mercato, where, according to some sources it accommodates the transaction of more than half of the trading activities in the whole nation. In connection with this, the city also hosts a large number of financial and economic institutions like banks, insurance, import and export trading companies as well as warehouses, among others.

Addis Ababa is also a city of international air transport. With the presence of the headquarters of Ethiopian Airlines, which is the largest air transport carrier in the continent as well as among the vibrant ones globally, Addis Ababa serves as a destination and transit for scores of airlines from Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Europe. This has resulted in a huge influx of passengers and cargo transportation.

The city also hosts many social service institutions like government and private hospitals, government and private universities, academies, enterprises ... etc that cause the existence of huge transactions from various corners of the country as well as from abroad.

In recent times, the city has also become a hub of tourists and hospitality industry. It still has to build more hotels, lodges, parks ... etc. Yet at this moment, Addis Ababa can bewitch anyone who already lives in the city or sojourns for a day or two, or even those who view it via the media. It is building many attractive amusement parks, eco-tourism projects as well as attractive public entertainment places in many corners.

This is only a glimpse of the diverse political, economic and social institutions and activities that the city has accommodated. It is easy to imagine how much it is overburdened by the large number of population, vehicles who are already residents in the city as well as sojourners and visitors. It would be no exaggeration to say that Addis Ababa has shouldered the activities of four or five cities.

The pressure of human and vehicle traffic is easily discernible for anyone who stays in the city for a day or two. Yet the simple, comfortable and worthwhile stay of residents and visitors should not be obstructed by this situation. The city needs renovation that facilitates easy and refreshing mobility for humans and vehicles as well as full facilities for pedestrians, cyclists and escapists.

Hence the ongoing urban corridor development project in the city is a timely work that delivers the ever-growing city to the level it should attain now and in the future. The project expands roads and introduces modern traffic facilities, safe and enjoyable pedestrian sidewalks, street lights cycle paths and roadside parks.

Addressing the dire situation of the hyper traffic jams and pedestrian congestion, shortage of public entertainment places and similar facilities at this time may be a farfetched ambition. However, the successful accomplishment of the project in Addis Ababa will lay a foundation for building livable cities with better mobility.