Rwanda: Kwibuka T20 - Rwanda's Final Spot in Danger After Uganda Loss

Holders Rwanda face a high risk of elimination from Kwibuka Women T20 tournament after losing to Uganda by 12 runs on Wednesday. They now must beat Zimbabwe on Friday to qualify for the final.

Defeat for Leornad Nhamburo's team dropped them to third place with 16 points, behind leaders Uganda (24 points) and Zimbabwe (20 points), who beat Nigeria by 64 runs.

Uganda, last year's runners-up, won the toss and chose to bat, a decision that could have chocked them had Rwandan fielders not gifted eight misfielded runs and seven extras in their total score of 100 all out in 20 overs.

There was improvement in Rwanda's bowling though, which saw Immaculate Nakisuyi, with 25 off 31 balls, as Uganda's top scorer.

Other key batters including Proscovia Alako (17 off 18), Stephanie Nampiina (13 off 21), Rita Musamali (14 off 16) and captain Janet Mbabazi (13 off 16), scored in double figures not none as dominant as they would have wished.

Henriette Ishimwe became the third Rwandan bowler to take a five-wicket haul (5-17-4). Her victims included Mbabazi Alako, Ariokat Malisa, Sarah Walaza and Asumin Akurut.

Meanwhile, Alice Akuzwe took the wickets of Kevin Awino and Nampiina (bowled and caught), while Belyse Murekatete and Rosine Irera picked one wicket apiece.

In reply, and chasing 101 to win, captain Diane Bimenyimana continued her rich form, top-scoring for Rwanda with 32 off 42, including six 4s and a 6.

However, she received limited support from her teammates, especially the top order of Merveille Uwase (0-1), Gisele Ishimwe (4 off 17), Ikuzwe (0-1) and Henriette Ishimwe (3 off 4).

Shakira Niyomuhoza, batting at number four, tried to stabilize the inning but could only manage 29 off 36 (not out) as Rwanda reached 88 for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

Nakisuyi, as she did with the bat, led Uganda's bowling, picking three wickets for 30 runs in 4 overs, while Consulate Aweko Nimungu took two wickets for 11 runs from 4 overs.

Two back-back defeats leave Rwanda in a precarious position, and needing to beat Zimbabwe on Friday and join Uganda in Saturday's final.

Zimbabwe, Kwibuka T20 Women International tournament debutants, along with Malawi and Cameroon, leapfrogged Rwanda in second place outright after their 64-runs win over Nigeria.

The southern African side won the toss and opted to bat and, like they have done in all games that they have batted first here in Kigali, amassed 158 for seven wickets in 20 overs.

In response, Nigeria, who beat Rwanda on Tuesday, managed 94 for the loss of nine wickets in 18.2 overs. Nigeria remain fourth in the table with 12 points., level with Kenya, who beat Malawi by 8 wickets.

Friday fixtures

Morning

Zimbabwe vs Rwanda 9:15am

Malawi vs Nigeria 9:45am

Afternoon

Cameroon vs Uganda 1:15pm

Botswana vs Kenya 1:45pm