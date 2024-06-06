Namibia: ECN Targets 1,5 Million Voters

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) says it is targeting the registration of 1,5 million of the 1,7 million Namibians eligible to vote.

ECN spokesperson Mulauli Siluka yesterday told The Namibian the electoral body could not set a 100% target, but is optimistic that more citizens will register.

The general registration of voters began across the country and at Namibian foreign missions on Monday.

Over 26 000 voters registered on the first day, with the Khomas region having the highest number of voter registrants, at over 5 000.

"We are not entirely satisfied with the turnout and the pace at which the process is going, but what I can say is, it's promising. It gets busy at the registration points after 17h00 and we expect to register bigger numbers on Saturdays," said Siluka.

In 2019, the ECN recorded 1 358 468 registered voters, comprising 717 809 women and 640 659 men. In addition, 403 106 were born after independence, while 8 623 were born from the year 2000.

Landless People's Movement chief whip Utaara Mootu told The Namibian the preemptive target appears highly suspicious and dangerous.

Mootu said the ECN's mandate is to encourage 100% voter registration, hence it needs to provide the basis and evidence for setting this target.

"We understand this as a form of voter suppression, which poses significant threats to democratic integrity and social equity by undermining the fundamental principle of equal representation," Mootu said.

She noted that voter suppression erodes public trust in the electoral process and democratic institutions.

"When citizens feel their ability to vote is being unfairly restricted, it leads to widespread disillusionment and disengagement from political participation. This disconnection diminishes civic engagement and weakens the overall health of democracy, leaving a significant portion of the population feeling excluded from having a voice in governance."

Mootu said the long-term effects include a less informed and less active electorate that hinders the development of inclusive and effective policies, while widespread voter registration enhances the legitimacy and stability of the electoral system.

"This participation creates a well informed citizenry, who will be able to question policies introduced by political parties and enhance civic participation in politics. When more citizens register to vote, the election results reflect more accurately the will of the people," Mootu said.

According to Mootu, the registration of fewer voters undermines the legitimacy of democratic institutions.

She said the exclusion of segments of the population results in governance that favours certain groups, often the privileged, neglecting the interests of minorities.

South West Africa National Union secretary general Wendy Christian yesterday said the 1,7 million eligible Namibian voters should not be deprived of the chance to register and ultimately vote.

She said the ECN must use everything in its power to target all eligible voters.

"Democracy is at stake, so we have to register to the maximum. In so doing, we allow all eligible Namibians to choose their representative in the political sphere," said Christian.

She called on political parties to work through their structures to encourage potential members to register and vote.

"Leaderships on the ground with branch leaders need to spearhead the exercise of identifying, assisting and ultimately getting the voters to register. Also, we don't want voters to come from the other side of the borders with questionable intentions and be allowed to vote."

Swapo Party Youth League spokesperson Moses Shikerete yesterday said the ECN's target is realistic, given the history of the country's voter registration.

"We are hopeful that a good number out of the 1,7 million eligible to vote can be registered, we have observed the visibility of ECN officials and we remain hopeful that they will reach their mark or surpass it. We implore the commission to make sure that they reach all people, including those in the remote areas of our country, the diaspora and everyone Namibian that can be reached," he said.

Shikerete noted that a low turnout effect will not only be felt by politicians, but also ordinary citizens.

"The few voters will decide on behalf of the majority. This is why registering to vote is of utmost importance in a democratic dispensation," he added.

National Democratic Party leader Martin Lukato yesterday said the ECN's target is not fair because there are many Namibians without national documents who will be unable to register, limiting their right to exercise their civic duty in electing the government.

Lukato added that the political parties not in parliament cannot do much to mobilise their sympathisers to either register or vote, due to financial constraints because they do not receive funds from the government.

Meanwhile, political expert Johan Coetzee yesterday said if fewer voters are registered compared to the targeted number, the process will be perceived as unsuccessful.

Coetzee noted the fact that during the previous election, a substantial number of voters did not register compared to the actual number of eligible voters.

He highlighted that increased unemployment since the previous election would see fewer voters expected to register, however, younger voters, making up 71%, will be increasingly eligible to vote.

He pointed out that opposition parties will find new impetus in the fact that South Africa's African National Congress did not receive a majority in the country's elections.

"Given the impact of the recent South Africa elections, we are likely to have eligible voters registering in Namibia."

He noted that political parties have to make sure voters register.

The ECN noted that the registration process will take place from Monday to Saturday from 08h00 and 19h00 until 1 August.