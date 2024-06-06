Southern Africa: Address Land Degradation Urgently - SADC Parliament

Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) secretary general Boemo Sekgoma says land degradation and sustainable development across the region should be addressed urgently.

In a statement delivered on World Environment Day on Wednesday, Sekgoma delivered her message under the theme 'Our Land. Our Future'.

She underscored the critical importance of land restoration to combat desertification and boost drought resilience.

Sekgoma said up to 40% of the world's land is degraded, impacting half of the global population.

She said the number and duration of droughts have also seen a sharp rise, raising concerns about future water security.

Sekgoma commended SADC member states' ongoing efforts to tackle these challenges.

She emphasised the crucial role of parliaments in shaping and enforcing environmental regulations.

She urged them to prioritise climate-resilient policies that promote resource efficiency, prevent overexploitation, and encourage cleaner production methods.

Sekgoma called on parliaments to strengthen oversight functions, ensuring governments' and industries' compliance with environmental regulations.