Southern Africa: Address Land Degradation Urgently - SADC Parliament

6 June 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Southern African Development Community Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) secretary general Boemo Sekgoma says land degradation and sustainable development across the region should be addressed urgently.

In a statement delivered on World Environment Day on Wednesday, Sekgoma delivered her message under the theme 'Our Land. Our Future'.

She underscored the critical importance of land restoration to combat desertification and boost drought resilience.

Sekgoma said up to 40% of the world's land is degraded, impacting half of the global population.

She said the number and duration of droughts have also seen a sharp rise, raising concerns about future water security.

Sekgoma commended SADC member states' ongoing efforts to tackle these challenges.

She emphasised the crucial role of parliaments in shaping and enforcing environmental regulations.

She urged them to prioritise climate-resilient policies that promote resource efficiency, prevent overexploitation, and encourage cleaner production methods.

Sekgoma called on parliaments to strengthen oversight functions, ensuring governments' and industries' compliance with environmental regulations.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.