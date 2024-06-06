Mauritius: Mrs Marie Odette Monasie Celebrates Her 100th Birthday

The Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security, and National Solidarity organised an official ceremony, yesterday at the Municipal Hall of Vacoas-Phoenix, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mrs Marie Odette Monasie, who was born on 05 June 1924.

The event was attended by the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, as well as other personalities and relatives of Mrs Monasie.

The centenarian received various gifts from the authorities, including a cheque amounting to Rs 26,203; a bouquet; a centenarian medal; a certificate; a Digital Air Fryer; a mobile phone from Mauritius Telecom; a gift from the Senior Citizens Council; and a cheque to the tune of Rs 10,000 from the National Solidarity Fund.

Mrs Monasie, who was born in Curepipe, attended school up to standard VI and worked as a seamstress. Her father was a shoemaker, and her mother was a housemaid. She came from a family with one brother and two sisters, all of whom have passed away.

She married Mr Louis Philippe Monasie, a tailor, on 31 May 1949. Her husband passed away in June 1969, and after his death, she worked as a babysitter to support her family.

Mrs Monasie had seven sons and three daughters, eight of whom are still alive. She is also a grandmother to 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

The centenarian enjoys eating chicken, fish, and venison and likes watching soap operas on television. She suffers from deafness and uses a walking stick for mobility. She receives monthly domiciliary visits from the Ministry's doctor and attributes her long life to her health consciousness and regular exercise.