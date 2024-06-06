Africa: Empowering Youth Leaders in Sexual & Reproductive Health

The recent launch of the Africa's Youth Voices Network (AYV) by the UN Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (OSAA) in April , marked a pivotal moment. The AYV is a permanent network through which the Office of the Special Adviser on Africa can ensure that the African youth’s perspectives are embedded in its policy analysis, advisory, and advocacy activities. This network will amplify the voices of African youth and empower them to significantly influence the policy decisions made by African governments.

In West Africa, 64% of the population is below 24 years of age, resulting in one of the youngest populations in the world. In Senegal where I live, 75% of the population is below 35 years of age. The region’s rapidly growing population makes the uptake of comprehensive sexual education (CSE) even more critical. This population boom presents unique challenges that directly impact sexual and reproductive health (SRH). High rates of unintended pregnancy, limited access to contraception, and social stigma surrounding sexuality all contribute to negative health outcomes for young people. Yet, these same young people hold the potential to be powerful agents of change.

Right now, too many young people lack reliable information about healthy relationships and sexuality. Many rely on the internet to find health information which is not always accurate or consistent. In West Africa, educational systems historically incorporated lessons on home economics or personal sexual education in their curriculum in both anglophone and francophone countries. However, over the years this has dwindled due to competing subjects

In countries such as the Gambia, CSE is mostly available in after-school clubs, which are not joined by all. However recently the Ministries of Education in the Gambia have piloted trainings on Comprehensive Health Education bringing in Religious Education teachers. In N igeria, a CSE-focused curriculum called Family Life and HIV Education was developed in 2003 and embedded into various subjects in public schools.

Very often CSE faces an uphill battle. Budget constraints and packed curriculums can lead to CSE being the first to drop . Additionally, concerns from some religious groups can create pressure for abstinence-only programs. While abstinence is a valid choice, these programs may not provide young people with the full range of information they need to navigate relationships and sexuality responsibly.

Increasingly, innovative initiatives led by youth organizations have attempted to fill these gaps. These innovations include apps and tools developed to help young people access accurate information about their sexual and reproductive health. One such example is the Frisky app by Education as a Vaccine in Nigeria which provides accurate sexual & reproductive health information with a unique feature that enables you to assess your sexual health risk. Since the launch of the app in 2016, Frisky App has received 55% audience growth. Similarly, in Togo, the ‘InfoAdoJeunes’ app provides tele-consultations linking teenagers directly to experts . Many of these initiatives were developed during the pandemic to fill in a gap in lack of sexual education information, however, trends show an increase towards developing digital platforms to deliver CSE to young people in West Africa. We need more of these actions. By including the young people who actively use these services in the decision-making process, we can foster a sense of ownership and ensure the services continue to meet their evolving needs.

Why Youth Leadership Matters

Young people in West Africa are digitally connected, informed, and passionate about their futures. Much like other young people around the world making their voices heard, youth in West Africa have the will to do the same. They understand the challenges they face and possess the energy and creativity to develop innovative solutions.

Youth leaders can:

Bridge the communication gap: They can connect with their peers in a relatable way, addressing sensitive topics like safe sex and family planning in a language that resonates.

Challenge stigma: By openly discussing SRH, young leaders can break down taboos and foster a culture of openness and education.

Advocate for change: Their voices can hold governments and institutions accountable, demanding increased access to SRH services and comprehensive sexuality education.

A Call to Action

The launch of the AYV network serves as an inspiration for more youth centeed approaches. All Governments, civil society organizations, and international partners must all play their part:

Invest in youth-led initiatives: Provide funding and support for youth-driven SRH programs and campaigns.

Ensure meaningful youth participation: Create spaces where young people can actively participate in decision-making processes.

Challenge discriminatory norms: Work to dismantle societal barriers that hinder access to SRH services and information for young people.

West Africa's future rests on the shoulders of its young people. By giving them the space and tools to take leadership on SRH issues, we can pave the way for a healthier, more informed generation.

Fatou Ndow is a champion and advocate for West African youth voices in health