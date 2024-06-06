South Africa: Restoration of Basic Services in Uthongathi a Priority, Says Ethekwini Mayor

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, has commended the work done and still underway to restore basic services in uThongathi following heavy rains, which caused widespread destruction to homes and infrastructure in the metro areas.

Kaunda conducted an assessment on the restoration of basic services in the eMagwaveni area in uThongathi on Wednesday, following recent heavy rains accompanied by strong wind and hailstorms.

Seven lives were lost and there was extensive damage to households and infrastructure in eThekwini metro.

Kaunda emphasised that the current priority was clearing of debris and fallen trees on roads so that municipal teams can access the area.

"We are pleased that this work has been done and work is underway to restore electricity. Government departments and non-government organisations that are providing temporary relief are now able to access the area.

"Working with the Department of Human Settlements, we are accelerating the process of rebuilding houses of the bereaved families so that they can commence with funeral arrangements in proper structures," Kaunda said.

Three temporary shelters have been established to accommodate displaced families, and assessments are ongoing to determine the extent of the damage to infrastructure.

Kaunda noted that the heavy rainfall came at a time when the municipality was preparing to commence with a housing project in the area at the end of June.

He said that instead of building temporary houses for the affected households, the municipality will accelerate the process of building permanent houses as part of the housing project that was planned for eMagwaveni.

Kaunda assured residents that water supply in the area was not severely affected and that there the community continues to receive clean drinking water from the taps.

uThongathi is currently the most affected area, with hundreds of houses severely destroyed. Other areas that have also been severely affected include Umgababa, south of the eThekwini Metro, Eshowe, Utrecht, Osizweni and KwaHlabisa.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is currently coordinating various sector departments to provide humanitarian relief and other interventions to assist the affected communities.