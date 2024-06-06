South Africa: New Liquid Bulk Facility to Boost Durban's Economy

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has signed a significant Terminal Operator Agreement (TOA) with Mnambithi Terminals, paving the way for the development of a state-of the-art liquid bulk facility at the Port of Durban's Maydon Wharf Precinct.

The project, with an investment value of R1.3 billion, will transform the port's infrastructure, and feature advanced direct rail and road loading capabilities, an on-site truck staging area, and automated loading systems.

The upgrades will streamline operations and reduce road congestion in the Maydon Wharf area, thereby improving the overall logistical flow.

The agreement signed recently, follows a successful section 79 directive under the National Ports Act of 2005, which underscores the project's alignment with national strategic and economic goals.

Transnet Group Chief Executive Advocate, Michelle Phillips, said the initiative forms part of Transnet's broader Recovery Plan aimed at boosting volume recovery and operational efficiencies across its divisions.

Phillips noted that the project's completion will not only modernise the port, but also significantly contribute to Durban's economy by creating over 50 to 100 direct jobs and more than 400 indirect job opportunities for local communities.

Phillips said the 20-year TOA with Mnambithi Terminals, a 100% Black-owned subsidiary of Mnambithi Group, highlights TNPA's commitment to fostering transformation and inclusive growth within the port industry.

"TNPA is deliberate about enabling transformation in the industry and breaking barriers of entry by ensuring inclusion and access for all. We are therefore delighted to welcome Mnambithi Terminals and hope that this strategic relationship will promote the national, strategic, and economic interests of the country, as mandated by Section 79 of the National Ports Act of 2005," Phillips said.

The project will be executed in two phases, with the initial phase involving the demolition of the existing structures, including foundations, installation of tanks, associated infrastructure, road loading gantry, as well as bulk transfer of pipelines connecting Mnambithi Terminals to the relevant berths to receive liquid cargo.

The second phase will include the installation of remaining tanks and associated infrastructure.

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda commended the move, emphasising its potential to significantly grow the city's economy.