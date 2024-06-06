South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Notes High Court Order On Mabuyane Case

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it is mulling its legal options after the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho struck the academic fraud case against Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane off the roll.

The case against Mabuyane is related to his entry into the university's Master's in Public Administration programme, allegedly without meeting the requirements.

The case was triggered following the unit's investigation into the university's affairs.

"The High Court order... struck out the SIU's defence in the matter brought by Premier Oscar Mabuyane. The merits of the case have not been ventilated.

"There was a miscommunication that occurred when there was a change of attorneys on record and the court was not informed on time, which resulted in this order. The SIU will investigate the issue relating to the miscommunication in this regard," the unit said.

The corruption busting unit said it noted the judgement and will be exploring its options.

"The SIU wishes to assure the public that we will explore all legal options, including amending the Proclamation.

"The investigation into the University of Fort Hare's affairs is ongoing, and we will communicate the outcomes at the appropriate time," the SIU concluded.