Uganda: Jinja Authorities Terminate Street Parking Contract

The leadership of Jinja City has with immediate effect terminated the street parking contract that had been signed with Chrisanna Consult Uganda Limited due to the accumulated arrears of shs231.3 million .

According to the termination letter written to the directors of Chrisanna Uganda Limited Uganda by Peter Mawerere on behalf of Jinja City Town Clerk, the City Council accused the company of failure to adhere to the terms and conditions in the contract.

"Accordingly, your contract to manage street parking in the city is hereby terminated with immediate effect. You are asked to hand over the Centre to the Southern Division Town Clerk for further management," Mawerere said.

"The council will institute legal measures to recover all the above outstanding arrears should you fail to remit the same before the end of this month of June 2024."

A copy of the termination letter has been sent to th Resident City Commissioner, the City Mayorthe Mayor of Southern Division, the Town Clerk of Jinja Southern Division, the Principal Internal Auditor and the Principal Revenue Officer.