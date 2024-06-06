Kenya: Ignore Fake Facebook Page Using Kenyan Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria's Name to Offer Loans

Ignore fake Facebook page using Kenyan cabinet secretary Moses Kuria's name to offer loans

IN SHORT: Fake pages often impersonate the outspoken Kuria, who is in charge of public service, performance and delivery management. This is just one of them and should be avoided.

Cabinet secretary Moses Kuria has been in the limelight as Kenyan media report a rift between president William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The ruling United Democratic Alliance has warned Kuria and other prominent politicians about their behaviour in the dispute.

In the midst of this, a Facebook page has appeared in Kuria's name, claiming to offer loans.

Kuria was appointed cabinet secretary for public service, performance and delivery management in October 2023. He is known for his vocal and often controversial stance on various political issues.

But is this really his official page? We checked.

Signs of a fake page

The Facebook page claiming that Kuria offers loans is most likely fraudulent as it asks users to pay a security fee in advance. The higher the loan amount, the higher the security fee. Asking for an upfront payment is a clear sign of a scam.

The page also asks interested users to reach out via WhatsApp. This is a tactic often used by scammers. Legitimate lenders usually have websites or apps where loan applications can be made.

The posts on the page also appear to have grammatical errors, with odd punctuation and random capitalisation. It is unlikely that a cabinet secretary's social media posts would contain such errors.

The Facebook page has over 2,000 followers and was created on 14 March 2023 under the name "Myke Leacky".

Kuria's official Facebook page has 62,000 followers and was created on 7 October 2022 under the name "Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry -MITI".

The Facebook page in question is fake and its loan offers cannot be trusted.