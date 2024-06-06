Rwanda: Prime Minister Ngirente Says Kigali Infrastructure Project Revived

After being put on hold for months due to funding constraints, the Kigali Infrastructure Project (KIP) will resume this month, Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente told lawmakers on Wednesday, June 5. The project - works commenced in 2022 - entails the construction of over 215 kilometres of roads in the city.

So far, a number of roads have been constructed as part of the project in different parts of the city. However, after encountering challenges, construction works on some roads were halted mid-way.

"I want to assure Rwandans that in this month of June, the project is going to be revived. All those roads that we had started are going to be finished. Then we will think about phase two of the project," Ngirente said.

Earlier this year, the Auditor General's report showed that the KIP project faced a funding shortage having only secured about a third of the more than $404 million that was required.

As at the time of the audit, in March 2024, the project was running out of time yet it still struggled to carry on, with only $150 million or 37 per cent of the required budget.