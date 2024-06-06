Malawi: Govt, Health Workers Hit Deadlock - Nation-Wide Sit in Set for Monday

After several months of failed negotiations with the government, healthcare workers have finally resolved to hold nation-wide sit in beginning Monday, June 10 2024, until government resolves their grievances.

The strike follows government's perceived lack of commitment to resolve their grievances which include demands to increase their allowances and to improve working conditions.

The healthcare workers are operating under the National Organisation of Nurses and Midwives of Malawi (Nonm) and Physician Assistants Union of Malawi (Paum).

Meanwhile, Paum president Solomon Chomba and his Nonm counterpart, Shouts Simeza, have written hospital directors for central hospitals, directors of health and social services for district hospitals and hospital directors for Christian Health Association of Malawi (Cham) on the strike.

It reads: "By this letter, we write to request you all to prepare accordingly for the needed coverage of the hospitals during the entire period of the sit-in.

"As you may be aware, we are currently unable to indicate the duration of the sit-in as it is dependent on the response and action by the government."

Last minute attempts by Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda to intervene on the matter did not yield any results on Wednesday.