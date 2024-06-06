Tunisia: Social Movements Up By 21 Percent (Ost)

6 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, June 6 — Social movements rose by 21% in May compared with April 2023, according to a report by the Tunisian Social Observatory (OST), under the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES).

Published on Thursday, the report revealed that May had seen the highest number of protest movements since the beginning of the year, with 248 social movements recorded, compared with 195 in April 2024.

At the national level, the governorate of Gafsa reported the highest number of social movements with 55 protests, thereby maintaining its position as the most protesting governorate for the 5th consecutive month.

It was followed by the governorates of Kairouan and Kebili, each of which recorded 20 movements. In Tunis (4th position), 15 movements were registered.

In May, lawyers topped the list of protesters, with a total of 75 movements. The unemployed came second, followed by workers, teachers and contract teachers, who demonstrated to demand the regularisation of their situation and the payment of their salaries.

Other protest movements were staged to denounce the worsening infrastructure and power cuts, as well as movements related to migrants in Tunisia and the arrest of activists and journalists.

