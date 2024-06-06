Morocco's Lower House Speaker Holds Talks With Korean PM

Rabat — Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, held talks, on Tuesday in Seoul, with Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duk-soo, on the sidelines of the first Korea-Africa Summit.

The Lower House Speaker represented His Majesty King Mohammed VI at this Summit, held on June 4-5 in the cities of Seoul and Ulsan under the theme "The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability, and Solidarity."

This meeting, attended by Morocco's ambassador to the Republic of Korea, Chafik Rachadi, focused on strengthening relations between the two countries, the House of Representatives said in a press release, adding that the two officials praised the relations between the two countries and their good quality, mainly as they have witnessed continuous growth on all fronts since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1962.

On this occasion, Talbi El Alami shed light on the major projects launched by the Kingdom under the enlightened leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, as well as the initiatives taken by His Majesty the King, leading the Kingdom of Morocco to become a pioneering country at regional and international levels.

In this respect, he noted specifically the Atlantic Initiative and the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline project, adding that the Kingdom is not only a gate to Africa, but to South-South Cooperation in general, and a key player in the partnership Seoul aspires to achieve through this First Korea-Africa Summit.