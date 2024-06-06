Morocco: Four Killed in Market Fire in Central Morocco

Fez — Four people were killed and 26 others injured in a fire that broke out Wednesday evening in a popular market in Morocco's central city of Fez, according to local authorities.

Among the injured, 10 sustained burns with varying degrees, 3 of which are in a critical condition, the same sources pointed out, adding that 16 others suffer from mild asphyxia.

According to preliminary information, the fire, which also caused major material damage to almost 25 stores, was triggered by a short-circuit resulting from repair works carried out in a store.

Authorities launched an investigation to shed light on the circumstances and causes of this incident.