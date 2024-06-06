Somalia: Minister of Environment Khadija Mohamed Attends Tthe Third Session of the Arab Environment Forum At the Ministerial Level in Riyadh , Saudi

Today, in Riyadh, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Khadija Mohamed Makhzumi participated in the opening of the third session of the Arab Environment Forum at the ministerial level, under the theme "Rehabilitating Lands to Enhance Resilience."

The meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation and coordination among all international partners to restore natural systems and halt their deterioration in the region.

The third session of the Arab Environment Forum at the ministerial level, held under the theme "Rehabilitating Lands to Enhance Resilience," underscores the importance of land restoration in the Arab region. This theme reflects the urgent need to address land degradation, desertification, and climate change impacts that threaten the resilience and sustainability of ecosystems and communities.

The attendees are expected to tackle various key issues and objectives including;

Promoting Sustainable Land Management: Encouraging policies and practices that prevent land degradation and promote restoration of degraded lands, Enhancing Regional Cooperation: Facilitating collaboration among Arab countries to share knowledge, technologies, and best practices for land rehabilitation,.

Other key agendas are; Strengthening Resilience: Developing strategies to make ecosystems and communities more resilient to climate change and other environmental stresses, Supporting Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Aligning efforts with global commitments, particularly SDG 15 (Life on Land), which focuses on combating desertification, restoring degraded land and soil, and halting biodiversity loss and mobilizing Resources: Securing funding and technical support for large-scale land rehabilitation projects.

Among those participating in the forum are; environment ministers drawn from various countries, policymakers, experts, and representatives from international organizations, who would discuss and develop actionable plans to enhance land resilience and contribute to sustainable development in the region.