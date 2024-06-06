Namibia: Green Enterprise Spearheads the 2024 ICT Summit With Gold Sponsorship

Green Enterprise Solutions (Green), a prominent Information and Communication Technology (ICT) provider, proudly announces its role as a Gold Sponsor at this year's highly anticipated ICT Summit, set to convene from 9 to 11 September.

The announcement was made by the Minister of ICT, Emma Theofelus, during the summit's launch.

Under the theme "Building Resilience to Adapt or Die in the Era of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence (AI)," the summit promises to be a platform for exploring critical issues in ICT and beyond.

With a history of steadfast support, Green has been a consistent sponsor of the summit since its inception. The company reaffirms its dedication to nurturing Namibia's ICT sector by extending both financial and 'in-kind' sponsorship to the event. This continued partnership underscores Green's unwavering commitment to fostering technological innovation and digital excellence within the country.

The summit's overarching theme resonates deeply with professionals and stakeholders across various sectors, as AI continues to shape the future of business and society. Questions surrounding AI's impact on businesses, jobs, and organizational growth will take center stage, inviting discussions on opportunities and challenges presented by digital transformation.

Kehad Snydewel, Managing Director of Green, emphasized the significance of resilience and adaptability in the face of technological evolution, particularly as Namibia attracts international interest in sectors such as oil & gas and renewable energy.

"Namibia must stay at the forefront of information technology, including Artificial Intelligence, to remain competitive," stated Snydewel. "Failure to build resilience and adaptability will hinder our progress in an increasingly technology-driven world."

In addition to its sponsorship, Green Enterprise Solutions announces strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Lenovo, IBM, Microsoft, and Fortinet. These collaborations aim to bolster Green's capacity to deliver cutting-edge ICT solutions, reaffirming its position as an industry pioneer.

As part of its engagement at the summit, Green will host exclusive breakaway sessions tailored to its clients and attendees. These sessions will offer insights into leveraging Artificial Intelligence, providing participants with valuable knowledge and practical strategies for integrating AI into their respective industries.

Green Enterprise Solutions' sponsorship and active participation underscore its commitment to advancing Namibia's digital landscape and empowering organizations to thrive in an era of technological innovation.