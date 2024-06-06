Tunisia: Tourism Receipts Up 7.8 Percent End of May 2024 (Bct)

6 June 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — Tourism receipts rose by 7.8% to TND 2.1 billion during the 1st five months of 2024, compared with the same period in 2023, according to the financial and monetary indicators released on Thursday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT).

Likewise, workers' remittances edged up 4%, from TND 2.8 billion by the end of May 2023 to nearly TND 3 billion now.

Net foreign currency assets reached TND 23 billion (106 days of import) on June 5, against TND 21.1 billion (91 days of import) last year.

External debt services also increased from TND 3.5 billion in May 2023 to TND 7.1 billion in May 2024.

However, the overall refinancing volume fell by 9.5% to TND 14.2 billion, while interbank transactions stood at TND 1.6 billion on June 5.

