Namibia: Five Fitness Habits Doing More Harm Than Good - Weight Loss Coach

You're on a strict diet and working out every day but you're just not getting the results you want. A weight loss fitness coach reveals five fitness mistakes that do more harm than good and won't get you the results you're hoping for.

Jenna Rizzo, who has six years of experience as a fitness coach, shares training and nutrition tips on TikTok. In one of her latest posts, she shares five fitness habits that gave her zero results and that you should stop doing.

"Over the years, I picked up a lot of healthy habits but there have been plenty that caused me a lot more harm than good. I will tell you what they are so you can make a lot faster progress than me," says Rizzo.

At the top of her list of bad habits is going too hard at the gym.

"You do not need to go balls to the wall crazy in the gym multiple times a week. It will not change your body the way you think it will. And you'll probably get burnt out really fast," she says.

Secondly, one shouldn't place too many rules around food.

According to Rizzo, strict rules about what you eat can harm your relationship with food.

"This caused me to develop a binge and strict cycle and took me a long time to break out of it," she says of her own experience.

The third aspect of training that didn't work for her was trying to look like somebody else.

"No matter how much you can appreciate somebody's physique and say they are body goals, you will not look exactly like them. You can eat the exact same way they eat. You can train the exact same way they train. You will not look like them," she says.

"Number four is shaming myself and expecting to have a positive mindset," she says.

According to Rizzo, she used to be really hard on herself if she ate what she wasn't supposed to eat or missed a workout.

"Over time, this just led me to have a overall negative perception of myself."

Lastly, she says it's important to prioritise rest or sleep.

"You cannot expect to make really good progress only getting six to seven hours of sleep at night." - IOL Lifestyle