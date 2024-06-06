Namibia: Ann Singer Joins Real Estate Industry

Multiple award-winning musician and songwriter Ann Singer recently entered the industry of selling houses.

The Windhoek-born musician graduated in May with a diploma in real estate management from Triumphant College.

"I enrolled in the course back in June 2022 and I'm now a diploma hotter," she says.

Singer hopes she can inspire others to pursue new dreams and expand their horizons, no matter their age.

"Take that course, educate yourself and equip yourself with all the knowledge that you need to enter whatever market you want. You can be whatever and whoever you want to be. Stay bulletproof," she says.

Singer decided on real estate because she has always been interested in property and how the real estate market works. She believes it is a field that offers a lot of opportunities and stability, which is important for her future.

The 'Bullet Proof' hitmaker says it is crucial to have multiple streams of income and to think about long-term financial security, particularly as an artist.

"I am also a mother and I am always thinking and looking for ways to make more money in order to be able to give my children a comfortable life. I think real estate is a solid investment and having formal education in this field will allow me to make informed decisions and potentially help others with their property needs as well."

Singer says she is optimistic about the future and is super excited about this new chapter in her life.

"I will be working with a local real estate agency in Windhoek. I will be marketing, helping clients buy, sell and manage properties. It's a dynamic industry and I feel energised by the prospect of learning and growing in a new professional area while still pursuing my passion for music."

She says the new venture in real estate is simply another facet of her life but music will always be her first love.

"I want to assure the public that my love for music remains as strong as ever and I'm committed to continuing to create and perform. This new path will not hinder my musical journey. I rather see is as a platform that will help to complement my musical career," she says.

This year, the artist celebrates a decade in music industry and she says she is currently working on new material that she can't wait to share with her supporters.

"I have been experimenting with different sounds and collaborating with some incredible musicians and producers. Stay tuned for some exciting new releases later this year."

She thanks her fans for their unwavering love and encouragement over the years.

"Your support means the world to me and motivates me to keep pushing boundaries, both in music and in my new real estate venture," she says.