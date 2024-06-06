Namibia: 'ANC Proposes Formation of Government of National Unity'

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has recommended the formation of a government of national unity.

This decision is set to be announced at an ANC press conference on Wednesday and comes as the ANC seeks to address the aftermath of their dismal election performance where the party lost its majority by a significant margin.

According to sources within the NWC, the ANC is set to collaborate with leading political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the Patriotic Alliance (PA) to form a government of national unity.

In a related development, a high-level delegation led by ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe and Deputy Secretary General Nomvula Mokonyane has been tasked with engaging former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) regarding their potential involvement in the government of national unity.

This comes after moves within the ANC to force a ANC/DA coalition were rejected by a number of NWC members as fears mounted over the fallout a move like that could have on both political parties.