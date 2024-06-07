analysis

After failing to secure a majority in the recent elections, the ANC will start negotiations with other parties to form a government of national unity.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the party's decision to invite other political parties to form a government of national unity (GNU) following the ANC's failure to secure more than 50% of the national vote in the 29 May general elections.

This announcement was made after a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Thursday.

The concept of a GNU is not new to South Africa: the first democratic-era government featured a GNU, which included the National Party and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Ramaphosa said establishing a GNU was the most viable, effective and powerful way to meet the expectations of all South Africans at this critical juncture.

"The purpose of this government of national unity must be first and foremost to tackle the pressing issues that South Africans want to be addressed," Ramaphosa stated.

"These issues include job creation and inclusive economic growth, the high cost of living, service delivery, crime and corruption."

He said the NEC had agreed that the current moment demanded the broadest unity among South Africans.

"This moment also calls for multiparty cooperation and multi-stakeholder collaboration if we are to overcome the severe challenges that confront our country."

The ANC has already initiated discussions...