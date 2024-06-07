Sudanese Journalist Makawi Mohamed Ahmed and Brother Killed During RSF Attack

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists is shocked by reports that journalist Makawi Mohamed Ahmed, a reporter at the official state news agency of Sudan (SUNA), and his brother Shamseddine Mohamed Ahmed were killed by the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during its Wednesday attack on the village of Wad Al-Noura and urges a swift and thorough investigation into his killing.

"We are shocked by the brutal Wednesday killing of journalist Makawi Mohamed Ahmed and his brother at the hands of the Rapid Support Forces. This is the second journalist who has been killed in Sudan this week, showing how extremely dangerous the country has become for journalists and their families," said CPJ Program Director Carlos Martínez de la Serna. "Sudanese authorities must immediately investigate Ahmed's killing, and all parties to the conflict must ensure the protection of journalists covering the war."

On Wednesday, June 5, RSF soldiers attacked the village of Wad Al-Noura in Al Jazirah state, south of the capital, Khartoum, and deployed heavy artillery, which killed about 100 people. CPJ was unable to confirm further details about Ahmed's death.

Since the war broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the RSF in mid-April in Sudan, at least three other journalists have been killed. On Tuesday, the RSF shot and killed investigative journalist Muawiya Abdel Razek and three of his family members in his home in Khartoum.

CPJ's emails to the RSF requesting comment on Ahmed's death did not receive any replies.