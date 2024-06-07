Sudan Is Qualified to Be World's Food Basket - Finance Minister

6 June 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

St. Petersburg — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, affirmed that Sudan is fully qualified to be the food basket of Africa, the Middle East, and perhaps the world as well, if a true global partnership is made in the field of infrastructure, advanced technology, and production inputs to transform the latent potential into production.

Commenting in joint business meetings on the sidelines of his participation in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning emphasized the necessity of concerted efforts and creating partnerships in land and water and the possibilities available to open large export outlets.

Dr. Jibril stressed the importance of joint action to avoid obstacles and challenges facing the export process, particularly wars and epidemics that negatively affected production and export lines.

