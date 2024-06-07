Somalia: Former Somali President Farmajo Congratulates Nation On Election to UN Security Council

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo expressed his congratulations to the people of Somalia on the nation's election to the United Nations Security Council as a non-permanent member state for the 2024-2025 term.

"Congratulations to the people of Somalia on the election of our great nation to the UN Security Council as a Non Permanent member state for 2024-25," Farmajo tweeted. "This was a hard-fought battle that we initiated in 2018 and has come to be realized today. Somalia is resilient and strong."

The election to the UN Security Council is a significant milestone for Somalia, which has faced numerous challenges in recent years, including a complex security situation and ongoing efforts to rebuild the country.

The former president's statement highlights the hard work and determination of the Somali people and their leaders in achieving this important recognition on the international stage.

Somalia's election to the UN Security Council is a testament to the nation's resilience and its commitment to peace, stability, and progress. As a non-permanent member of the council, Somalia will have the opportunity to contribute to the work of the Security Council and play a meaningful role in addressing global issues.

The nation's leaders and citizens alike are now looking forward to the opportunity to represent Somalia on the international stage and to work towards a more peaceful and prosperous future for the country.