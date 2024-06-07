Somalia: Somali Military Court Executes Three Men for Murder of Two Brothers

Dhusamareb, Somalia — In a significant move aimed at curbing the rising incidents of revenge killings in central Somalia, a military court in Galmudug State executed three men in a public square in Dhusamareb town on Thursday.

The execution comes after the court found the three men guilty of murdering Dr. Ahmed Hassan Osman and his younger brother, Quran teacher Liban Hassan Osman, in the Ilix area of the Galgadud region in December 2023.

The three executed men, Nur Abdi Mohamed, Shucaib Mohamed Farah, and Bile Abdullahi Hassan, were sentenced to death on February 27 this year after being found guilty of the crime.

The court determined that they had deliberately killed the two brothers, prompting their execution as a measure to address the increasing incidents of revenge killings in the region.

The execution of the three men has been met with mixed reactions, with some members of the community expressing support for the move as a necessary step to maintain law and order, while others have raised concerns about the use of the death penalty and the need for a more comprehensive approach to addressing the root causes of such violence.

The Somali government, through its military court system, has been actively working to address the issue of revenge killings, which have been on the rise in central Somalia in recent months.

The execution of the three men is seen as a strong message from the authorities that such acts of violence will not be tolerated and that those found guilty of such crimes will face severe consequences.

As the Somali government continues to grapple with the challenges of maintaining security and stability in the country, the execution of the three men serves as a reminder of the ongoing efforts to address the complex issues that contribute to the cycle of violence and revenge killings in the region.