South Africa: The 7th Parliament - Meet Your New (And Returning) MPs

analysis

On Thursday, the Secretary to Parliament received the list of the 400 members of the National Assembly elected through 18 political parties who will become the MPs of the seventh Parliament. We take a look at who they are.

The 400 MPs due to be sworn into the National Assembly will make for a fascinating seventh Parliament - not least because the ANC has lost its parliamentary majority and, for the first time in the democratic era, Parliament may be a site of genuine, substantive contestation and debate.

Here we take a look at some of the most notable deployments on the opposition benches, following our reporting on the new composition of the ANC caucus.

It is still unclear whether the 58 MPs from the MK party will be sworn in, with Prof Pierre de Vos confirming that if they decide to boycott Parliament, it would not materially affect the functioning of the House. If the party confirms that its MPs will take up their positions, we will dive into its party list in the days to come.

Good party

The Good party had a poor showing in this election, bringing home just under 30,000 votes - enough for only one seat in the National Assembly.

What this means is the intriguing reality that Good party leader Patricia de Lille will return to Parliament for the first time since 2010. After 14 years in which she has...