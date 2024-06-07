South Africa: Forensic Investigator's Challenge to NPA Could Rock Critical KZN Cases

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the bill establishing the Investigating Directorate against Corruption, but a row is brewing that raises new questions about the capacity of the NPA to handle complex, politically fraught cases - especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

Forensic investigator Leo Saunders has thrown down the gauntlet to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), uMngeni-uThukela Water (UUW) and water minister Senzo Mchunu over what he alleges amounts to attempted sabotage of criminal cases brought against former board members, executives and service providers to UUW.

Saunders is the managing director of Integrity Forensic Solutions (IFS), which began an investigation that in turn led to the criminal indictments when he was engaged by Mhlathuze Water in 2022. Mhlathuze was headquartered in Richards Bay prior to its merger last year with Umgeni Water to form UUW.

Now, Saunders is alleging "sabotage and constitutional delinquency" by entities who had previously appointed IFS to carry out various forensic investigations.

He claims that not only UUW, but also the eThekwini municipality, have withheld invoices and improperly terminated their contracts with IFS. In both cases, IFS claims to have valid agreements to assist the police and prosecution in order to take the cases up to, and through, the trial stage.

These agreements made provision for the affected entities (UUW and eThekwini respectively) to carry the cost of the investigation and prosecution support by IFS.

In correspondence with the NPA, Saunders's attorneys allege, "the conduct of...