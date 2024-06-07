South Africa: Patriotic Alliance Has Big Ambitions After Surprise Showing At the Polls

6 June 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The Patriotic Alliance, with its controversial leaders and hardline on illegal immigrants, has become the sixth-biggest party in the National Assembly. As the party stakes its political claim, it is unlikely to soften its stance.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) says it took "lots of hard work and belief" for the party to win nine seats in the incoming Parliament and a further 10 seats in provincial legislatures across the country. The 2024 election campaign was its most successful to date.

The party, formed in 2013, is best known for its controversial leaders, former convicted criminals-turned-businessmen-turned-politicians, Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene.

In their first elections in 2014, the party barely left a mark with just 13,263 votes. In 2019, the party received an even more dismal 6,660 votes. But in this year's general elections, the PA raked in 330,425 votes, securing sixth place in the National Assembly.

Independent elections analyst Wayne Sussman told Daily Maverick the party's growth could be attributed to a few things, particularly McKenzie's ability to "seize an issue which tears the community apart and run with it and establish himself". One example of this was the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, a boy from Eldorado Park who was shot by police in 2020.

"I mean that is the way he established himself in Gauteng," said Sussman.

There was also the posturing around xenophobia, said Sussman. The PA campaigned on the deportation of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.