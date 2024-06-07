Duduzile Zuma's TikTok account has come under scrutiny.

The 42-year-old member of the MK Party has 43.7K followers and despite her father Jacob Zuma facing several charges, Duduzile's penchant for the soft life has caught the ire of South Africans.

In a few of her TikTok posts, Duduzile can be seen dancing and lip-syncing in a bikini. She's also seen holding a bottle of champagne.

Her lavish lifestyle is in stark contrast to what the majority of citizens are currently experiencing, with many not able to make ends meet.

Online users were quick to point out this fact and accused her of not reading the room. Her most recent post has Duduzile wrapped in MK party attire while lip-syncing to a Cardi B song. She captioned the post: "Vote MK 2024."

TikTokers were far from impressed with Duduzile's decorum and called her out. "Cc please don't do these kind of videos, u need to maintain dignity of the party," said a fellow online user.

Another wrote: "Family business which will be ran from Nkandla wow."

Earlier this week, MK Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela squashed rumours of him being in a relationship with Duduzile.

"I'm not dating Duduzile Zuma and we are just close to each other and my relationship with her goes back to our days in Mozambique," TshisaLIVE quoted him as saying.

Duduzile was married to Lonwabo Sambudla in 2011. They separated in 2017.

Sambudla found himself in financial difficulty in March this year while trying to sell three luxury cars belonging to Sharia law financial services company, IOL reported.